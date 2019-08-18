Melania Trump Boards Air Force One in Floral Louboutin Stilettos

Melania Trump sure loves her Christian Louboutin heels.
Once again, the first lady was spotted wearing the brand’s soaring stilettos. She selected a floral pair of pumps from the label while boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J. this afternoon with President Donald Trump and their son, Barron.
Melania wore a white T-shirt tucked into a green skirt with cut-out detailing at the hemline.
But more on the shoes. Melania went with her go-to Louboutin silhouette, the So Kate. The style is a a sleek pointed-toe pump with a 4.7-inch stiletto heel set nearly straight, improving the wearer’s posture and stride.
The first lady’s pair, which featured a floral mosaic pattern, are sold-out.
The former model has selected this pair of So Kate pumps at least twice before, most recently choosing them in May for a National Day of Prayer event in the White House’s Rose Garden. She teamed the shoes with a forest green Emilia Wickstead dress for the occasion.
In December 2017 for Christmas Eve festivities, the Slovenian American paired the floral pumps with a red coat dress as she answered calls from young children alongside her husband.
Louboutin’s So Kate is one of two go-to stiletto silhouettes for Melania, the other being Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump.
