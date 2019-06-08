Melania Trump Surprises in the Funkiest Louboutins on Return Flight From Europe

After a week in Europe, President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are back stateside.

The couple arrived at the White House yesterday — with the first lady wearing one of her boldest shoe looks to date.

Melania Trump on the White House lawn on June 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania, 49, turned heads in a navy blue sleeveless dress with a high neckline and flared skirt.

For footwear, the former model went with heels from one of her favorite brands: Christian Louboutin. Her two go-to silhouettes from the label are the Pigalle Follies and the So Kate.

A close-up look at the first lady’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday, she went with the latter, choosing a bold Cinestripes colorway that made quite the statement. Always a fan of soaring heels, Melania opted for 4.7-inch pumps with a pointed silhouette and a heel set near straight, creating a perfect stride. The Cinestripes colorway is a funky pattern, with bold colors and layered stripes. The shoes, which were like wrapping paper for the feet, provided some color to complement her navy dress.

Christian Louboutin So Kate “Cinestripes.” CREDIT: Selfridges

The first lady pulled together her chic look with oversized sunglasses.

On Thursday, President Trump and Melania were in Normandy, France in recognition of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. While the ex-catwalker typically chooses shoes from Louboutin or Manolo Blahnik, she opted for heels from French designer Roger Vivier instead.

