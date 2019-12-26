Melania Trump Wears All Black for Christmas Eve With 5-Inch Louboutin Heels

Melania Trump wore a chic all-black look for Christmas Eve festivities at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

The first lady was photographed alongside the president on Tuesday night wearing a jewel-encrusted black blouse and black midi skirt.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump arrive to Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Dec. 24. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

A close-up look at the Christian Louboutin heels Melania Trump wore on Christmas Eve. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

For shoes, Trump went with her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, choosing a black suede pair that Net-a-Porter stocks for $725. The pumps boast a 5-inch stiletto heel, a leg-lengthening low vamp and a pointed toe. Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole adds a small pop of color to the shoes.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Meanwhile, the president wore a navy suit with a white button-down shirt and a red necktie. He completed his outfit with simple black dress shoes.

As part of Christmas Eve festivities, the first lady also answered phone calls from children calling the Norad Tracks Santa hotline. Trump wore a Christmaslike outfit for the occasion, choosing a sparkling green Hervé Léger bandage dress ($1,590 from Net-a-Porter.com). Glittery silver Louboutin pumps completed the stylish look.

Along with Louboutin’s So Kate, Trump is also a big fan of a similar pointed-toe pump: Manolo Blahnik’s BB. Throughout 2019, the former model has also been spotted in shoes from Victoria Beckham, Roger Vivier, Zara and Adidas.

