Melania Trump Returns to the White House in Her Favorite Super Pointy Flats

After a quick trip to France this weekend for the G7 Summit, President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump are back stateside.
The duo arrived at the White House in Washington, D.C. last night, with Melania choosing her go-to Christian Louboutin ballet flats for the return.
The first lady went for a more casual look in a blue button-down top and white skinny jeans.
Melania’s shoe choice was Louboutin’s Ballala, which is made of sleek leather with a pointed silhouette and the brand’s signature red sole. While no longer available in the colorway she selected, the flats are offered in black on Net-a-Porter.com for $575.
The ex-model accessorized the look with an Hermes Birkin bag and her favorite oversized sunglasses.
While Melania mostly chooses soaring stilettos, the Louboutin flats seem to have become a new go-to style on the G7 Summit trip.
FLOTUS gave the flats a more formal look on Sunday, teaming them with a summery white dress for a trip to gardens with other G7 wives.
The Louboutin shoes were also her choice for her flight out of Washington, D.C. Friday night. They were paired with a tweed jacket and slim white pants that night.
