Melania Trump Returns to the White House in Her Favorite Super Pointy Flats

After a quick trip to France this weekend for the G7 Summit, President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump are back stateside.

The duo arrived at the White House in Washington, D.C. last night, with Melania choosing her go-to Christian Louboutin ballet flats for the return.

The first lady went for a more casual look in a blue button-down top and white skinny jeans.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump return to the White House after a trip to France Aug. 27 for the G7 Summit. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Melania’s shoe choice was Louboutin’s Ballala, which is made of sleek leather with a pointed silhouette and the brand’s signature red sole. While no longer available in the colorway she selected, the flats are offered in black on Net-a-Porter.com for $575.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Louboutin flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ex-model accessorized the look with an Hermes Birkin bag and her favorite oversized sunglasses.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin flats at the White House Aug. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Melania mostly chooses soaring stilettos, the Louboutin flats seem to have become a new go-to style on the G7 Summit trip.

FLOTUS gave the flats a more formal look on Sunday, teaming them with a summery white dress for a trip to gardens with other G7 wives.

Melania Trump wearing a white dress with Louboutin flats at the G7 Summit on Aug. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Louboutin shoes were also her choice for her flight out of Washington, D.C. Friday night. They were paired with a tweed jacket and slim white pants that night.

Melania Trump wears white Louboutin flats at the White House en route to the G7 Summit Aug. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

