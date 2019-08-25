Melania Trump Wears Head-to-Heel White With the Pointiest Louboutin Flats at the G7 Summit

Melania Trump loves her stilettos, but she ditched the high heels for a sensible pair of flats at the G7 Summit near Biarritz, France today.

The 49-year-old looked chic in head-to-toe white for an outing with other first ladies whose husbands are also G7 members.

Melania Trump wearing a white dress with Louboutin flats at the G7 Summit on Aug. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

FLOTUS was photographed in a midi dress that belted at the waist. She teamed the dress with her Christian Louboutin ballet flats, which boast a leather upper, an ultrapointy toe and the brand’s signature red sole.

A closer look at Melania Trump’s ballet flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Melania’s go-to are soaring stilettos — her favorites include Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate — she’s worn Louboutin’s flats several times over the years.

The ex-model sported the same sleek white ballet flats she chose today on Friday while boarding Air Force One en route to France.

Melania Trump wears white Louboutin flats at the White House en route to the G7 Summit Aug. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But Melania hasn’t entirely ditched her high heels on the G7 trip. She wore her go-to So Kate pumps last night at a dinner she and husband President Donald Trump attended alongside France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte. The former catwalker paired her soaring silver stilettos with a pleated Gucci jersey dress. Meanwhile, Brigitte was clad in a custom Louis Vuitton sheath dress with the brand’s gold-trimmed Eyeline pumps. Both men wore dark suits.

(L-R): Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron on Aug. 24 in France. CREDIT: Shutterstock

