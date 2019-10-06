Melania Trump Is Ready for Winter in Louboutin Booties & a Parka in Wyoming

It may only be October, but Melania Trump is already embracing winter style.

The first lady, 49, showed off her cold-weather sartorial sensibility on a trip to Wyoming earlier this week.

On a solo visit in conjunction with her “Be Best” anti-bullying initiative, Melania suited up Oct. 4 in a Rag & Bone parka, a Joseph Fashion turtleneck and white J. Brand skinny jeans.

For footwear, the former model opted for one of her favorite shoe brands: Christian Louboutin. She went with the brand’s Trapeurdekoi bootie, a sold-out style that boasts a 3-inch block heel, adjustable straps at the ankle and a tan suede upper.

The Christian Louboutin Trapeurdekoi bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

While Louboutin is known for its signature red sole, the Trapeurdekoi features a more subtle take on the shade, inset in the lugged rubber tread at the bottom of the sole. Prior to selling out, the silhouette retailed for $1,145.

Melania’s shoe wardrobe is filled with Louboutins, although she typically opts for the brand’s So Kate, a pointy-toe power pump. The stiletto lover is also a big fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

While most of her footwear is designer, the first lady has worked more accessibly priced brands into her wardrobe from time to time. For instance, she wore Timberland’s fleece-lined Jayne boots ($160) during her trip on Oct. 3.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Pairs Gucci Coat With Metallic Pumps at UN General Assembly

Melania Trump Wears an Unexpected Shoe for New York Stock Exchange Visit

Melania Trump Shimmers in Iridescent Snakeskin Pumps & Makes a Subtle Sartorial Tribute to Australia