Melania Trump Looks Sleek in $3,500 Jumpsuit and This Surprising Shoe Choice in Tokyo

While Melania Trump is known for her love of stilettos, she made a swap on Sunday, ditching her high heels for walkable flats.
The 49-year-old is in Tokyo, Japan, with President Donald Trump for an official state visit. Her first order of business was a stop at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum alongside Japanese first lady Akie Abe.
The ex-model looked chic in a navy silk jumpsuit by Loro Piana that retails for $3,500. The outfit featured white piping at the cuffs and on the lapels. She wore it cinched in at the waist with a chunky belt.
For footwear, the Slovenian American went with navy flats — an unexpected choice given her penchant for soaring heels. The flat shoes featured a pointed silhouette and just barely peeked out from under her wide pant legs.
Meanwhile, Abe wore a short-sleeved navy dress with a chartreuse print and bow detailing on the midriff. She went with white block-heeled pumps to round out her look.
While the first ladies enjoyed their museum visit, President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participated in a round of golf. The full group came together later in the day to watch a sumo wrestling match and to eat dinner.
