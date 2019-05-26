Melania Trump Looks Sleek in $3,500 Jumpsuit and This Surprising Shoe Choice in Tokyo

While Melania Trump is known for her love of stilettos, she made a swap on Sunday, ditching her high heels for walkable flats.

The 49-year-old is in Tokyo, Japan, with President Donald Trump for an official state visit. Her first order of business was a stop at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum alongside Japanese first lady Akie Abe.

Melania Trump in a jumpsuit and flats with Japanese first lady Akie Abe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ex-model looked chic in a navy silk jumpsuit by Loro Piana that retails for $3,500. The outfit featured white piping at the cuffs and on the lapels. She wore it cinched in at the waist with a chunky belt.

For footwear, the Slovenian American went with navy flats — an unexpected choice given her penchant for soaring heels. The flat shoes featured a pointed silhouette and just barely peeked out from under her wide pant legs.

Related Melania Trump Jets to Japan in a Postcard Dress and Sensual '70s-Inspo Heels Melania Trump Makes a Surprising Choice in Shoes to Plant Flags at Arlington National Cemetery Melania Trump Visits Military Hospital in Chic Striped Dress & Pointy-Toed Stilettos

Melania Trump (L) with Akie Abe in Tokyo on May 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump (L) and Akie Abe’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Abe wore a short-sleeved navy dress with a chartreuse print and bow detailing on the midriff. She went with white block-heeled pumps to round out her look.

While the first ladies enjoyed their museum visit, President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participated in a round of golf. The full group came together later in the day to watch a sumo wrestling match and to eat dinner.

Flip through the gallery to see the times Melania Trump ditched her high heels for sneakers.

Watch the video below to see a behind-the-scenes look at Jamie Chung’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Melania Trump Jets to Japan in a Postcard Dress and Sensual ’70s-Inspo Heels

Melania Trump Makes a Surprising Choice in Shoes to Plant Flags at Arlington National Cemetery

Melania Trump Visits Military Hospital in Chic Striped Dress & Pointy-Toed Stilettos