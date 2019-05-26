Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Looks Sleek in $3,500 Jumpsuit and This Surprising Shoe Choice in Tokyo

By Ella Chochrek
While Melania Trump is known for her love of stilettos, she made a swap on Sunday, ditching her high heels for walkable flats.

The 49-year-old is in Tokyo, Japan, with President Donald Trump for an official state visit. Her first order of business was a stop at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum alongside Japanese first lady Akie Abe.

Melania Trump, jumpsuit, akie abe, flats, tokyo, japan, digital art museum, celebrity style
Melania Trump in a jumpsuit and flats with Japanese first lady Akie Abe.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ex-model looked chic in a navy silk jumpsuit by Loro Piana that retails for $3,500. The outfit featured white piping at the cuffs and on the lapels. She wore it cinched in at the waist with a chunky belt.

For footwear, the Slovenian American went with navy flats — an unexpected choice given her penchant for soaring heels. The flat shoes featured a pointed silhouette and just barely peeked out from under her wide pant legs.

Melania Trump, jumpsuit, flats, akie abe, tokyo, japan, celebrity style, flotus, may 2019
Melania Trump (L) with Akie Abe in Tokyo on May 26.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Melania Trump, jumpsuit, flats, akie abe, tokyo, japan, celebrity style, flotus, may 2019
Melania Trump (L) and Akie Abe’s footwear.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Abe wore a short-sleeved navy dress with a chartreuse print and bow detailing on the midriff. She went with white block-heeled pumps to round out her look.

While the first ladies enjoyed their museum visit, President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participated in a round of golf. The full group came together later in the day to watch a sumo wrestling match and to eat dinner.

Flip through the gallery to see the times Melania Trump ditched her high heels for sneakers.

