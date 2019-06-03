Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Touches Down in London for Royal Visit Sporting Burberry

By Allie Fasanella
trump-london-visit
Melania Trump touched down in London today modeling an iconic British label, Burberry.

As the first lady and the president arrived at Stansted Airport Monday, she showed off a red, white and blue silk pussy-bow blouse featuring a re-issued archive print from the U.K. brand. Overtop, she wore a chic navy blazer paired with a coordinating pencil skirt.

Melania Trump wearing a red, white and blue Burberry re-issued archive print silk pussy-bow blouse.
For shoes, the 49-year-old former model reached for some classic navy suede pumps with a pointy-toe silhouette. She topped off her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, President Trump complemented his wife in a navy suit teamed with a light blue shirt and a royal blue tie.

A close-up look at Melania Trump wearing navy suede pumps with a classic pointy-toe silhouette.
Today marks the start of the Trump’s three-day visit to Britain where they’ll meet with Queen Elizabeth on multiple occasions. The couple is expected to have tea with Prince Charles and Camilla at Clarence House this afternoon as well as take a tour of Westminster Abbey with Prince Andrew.

Flip through the gallery for more of Melania Trump’s first lady style.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

