Melania Trump Takes Las Vegas in Spike Heels and the Chicest Dress

By Charlie Carballo
Melania Trump, Paradise, USA – 05 Mar 2019
Melania Trump’s Shoe Style: 2001
Melania Trump’s Shoe Style: 2003
Melania Trump’s Shoe Style: 2003
Melania Trump’s Shoe Style: 2003
Sheath dress? Check. Coat over the shoulder? Check. Super-high heels? Check.

Melania Trump maintained her favorite silhouettes today in Las Vegas as she continues to promote her Be Best campaign, which aims to improve the emotional and physical well-being of children.

christian louboutin heels, so kate pumps, las vegas, First lady Melania Trump steps out of a vehicle before boarding an aircraft at McCarran International Airport in Paradise, Nev., after participating in a town hall on the opioid epidemic in Las Vegas, during a two-day, three-state swing to promote her Be Best campaignMelania Trump, Paradise, USA - 05 Mar 2019
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/Shutterstock

The first lady looked chic in a plaid coat draped around her shoulders with a navy blue sheath dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. Featuring a low-cut topline and vamp on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel, Louboutin’s pointy So Kate pumps retail for around $675.

Trump made a chic choice in attire for participating in a town hall on the opioid epidemic — of which her Be Best program addresses. The organization’s website said it will “support the families and children affected by this crisis, bring attention to neonatal abstinence syndrome and help educate parents on the importance of healthy pregnancies.”

Throughout her role as first lady, Trump and her So Kates have rarely parted. The former model is also fond of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, which she wore one day earlier in yellow plaid when she promoted her Be Best initiatives in Oklahoma.

melania trump, manolo blahnik fall 2018 plaid pumps
Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik at Andrews Air Force Base.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Melania Trump and her statement-making shoe style, flip through the gallery.

