Melania Trump Looks Chic in White-Hot Dress & Metallic Pumps on 49th Birthday

Melania Trump was chic in white lace as she rang in her 49th birthday

Alongside President Donald Trump, Melania was photographed welcoming the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and first lady, Aike Abe, to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Friday, April 26.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at the White House on April 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former model looked stylish in the lacy dress, which featured short sleeves and a form-fitting silhouette.

For footwear, the first lady reached for red pointy-toed pumps with a metallic finish.

A close-up shot of Melania Trump’s metallic pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the president and prime minister sported businesslike navy suits.

Aike had on a long-sleeved blue and white patterned dress with low-heeled pumps. She accessorized with a strand of pearls and pearl-studded earrings.

(L-R): Akie Abe, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

The White House tweeted a throwback image of Melania to commemorate her special occasion, sharing a photo of the first lady perched on a couch as photographers swarm around her.

In the throwback shot, the style maven sports a green Alexa Chung coat-dress with suedelike Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps — one of her go-to shoe silhouettes.

Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies are another wardrobe staple of the heel-loving first lady’s, with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps also constituting a significant chunk of her shoe closet. Melania is a big fan of soaring stilettos, although she will occasionally step out in ballet flats or even heels.

After posing for photos, the Japanese and American first families celebrated Melania’s birthday with a dinner.

