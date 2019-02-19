Melania Trump Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld — and Reveals a Sketch of the Bespoke Dress He Created for Her

Before marrying President Donald Trump, Melania Trump was a fashion model — so it comes as no surprise that she’s among the many celebrities who took to social media to toast Karl Lagerfeld after he passed away today.

The 85-year-old Lagerfeld — who had been serving as creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label until his death — was remembered by the first lady on social media in a pictured from 2005.

Melania was chicly clad in a tan Chanel tweed dress that belted at the waist, which she paired with a matching jacket. She pulled together her ensemble with pointy-toed nude pumps and a tan clutch.

Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/8MMcWqDphE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Lagerfeld sported a suit with his signature opaque shades and ponytail, wearing a series of silver-tone rings on his fingers.

The first lady also shared a sketch created by Lagerfeld for her. The look? A form-fitting skirt-suit with a large belt at the waist.

The 48-year-old wore the suit in February 2017 to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House alongside her husband. She teamed the chic style with nude Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, a go-to of hers. The classic pumps feature a low-cut topline and a wrapped stiletto heel; they retail for $625.

Melania Trump is elegant in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld and nude pumps while attending President Donald Trump’s conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! # RIPKarlLagerfeld,” the Slovenian-born celebrity tweeted. Other stars, such as Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Donatella Versace, also voiced their sorrow over the fashion designer’s death via social media.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Rocks 5-Inch Heeled Boots on Her Way to Mar-a-Lago