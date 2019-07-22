Melania Trump Honors Justice Stevens in Somber Black Look

Melania Trump sported a sleek all-black look as she paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens today at a ceremony with husband President Donald Trump.

The duo honored the late justice — who died at age 99 on July 16 from complications following a stroke — at the Supreme Court’s Great Hall in Washington, D.C. Members of Congress, former law clerks and more are joined in saying goodbye to the civil servant.

Melania Trump remembers Justice John Paul Stevens alongside husband President Donald Trump. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady sported a black dress with sleeves that had shiny, leather trim. She teamed the chic dress with her favorite stilettos: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. The leather piping also went down the center of the dress and added a smart, complementary treatment to the material of her heels rather relying on color alone for a well-matched look.

While the ex-model seems to own BB pumps in several colorways and fabrications, she opted for a classic black pair made of nappa leather in black. The shoes boast a pointed silhouette and a 4.5-inch covered heel; they’re available for purchase on NeimanMarcus.com for $665.

Manolo Blahnik BB pump. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Melania took to Instagram to remember Stevens, sharing a gallery of images from inside the Great Hall.

“We remember the extraordinary life & honorable work of Justice John Paul Stevens as @POTUS & I paid our respects inside the Great Hall of the Supreme Court this morning. Our continued prayers & sympathies are with the Stevens family,” she wrote.

