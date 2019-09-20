Melania Trump Shimmers in Iridescent Snakeskin Pumps & Makes a Subtle Tribute to Australia

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, and his wife Jenny at the White House today with a grand ceremony.

For the occasion, Melania paid tribute to the land Down Under in a subtle way by wearing a baby blue dress from Australian brand Scanlan Theodore that retails for $800. She stood next to her counterpart, who also wore blue.

Prime Minister of Australia’s wife Jenny Morrison (L) and Melania Trump at the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jenny Morrison (L) and Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump (L) and Jenny Morrison’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Jenny matched her ensemble with a shorter-heeled pair of pale pink pointed-toe pumps, Melania chose a sky-high pair of stilettos from Manolo Blahnik, one of her most frequented shoe brands. The shows featured a skinny stiletto heel and an iridescent snakeskin pattern.

She stood alongside her husband as the duo honored the Australian prime minister on the South Lawn of the White House with full military honors, including hundreds of members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony for the Prime Minister of Australia at the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(L-R): Jenny Morrison, Melania Trump, President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

