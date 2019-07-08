Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Shows How to Not Slip in Sky-High Stilettos in the Rain

By Charlie Carballo
Melania Trump, Huntington, USA – 08 Jul 2019
Melania Trump looked nearly vertical today in high heels that had a design treatment not often seen on her feet. And the rare departure from her beloved solid or graphic print pumps came with flattering effects that she might want to repeat.

Our first lady left the White House to travel to Huntington, W.Va., for a roundtable on the opioid epidemic at Cabell-Huntington Health Center. As part of her Be Best initiative, combating drug abuse is one of her objectives.

While walking to board her flight at Andrews Air Force Base, she masterfully avoided slipping in the rain while clad in soaring stilettos by Manolo Blahnik. The rust/dark brown shoes featured suede material with a cap-toe in leather.

manolo blahnik captoe pumps, Lafayette 148 New York denim dress, First lady Melania Trump arrives at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Huntington, WVaMelania Trump, Huntington, USA - 08 Jul 2019
Melania Trump wears a dress by Lafayette 148 New York with Manolo Blahnik pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Featuring a pointed-toe silhouette, a low-cut vamp and topline on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pump’s cap-toe helped to draw the eyeline toward the bottom of her body, adding to the illusion of extra height that balanced the length of her denim midi dress by Lafayette 148 New York. The brown belt and dark accents on the dress were an apt complement to the shoes.

CREDIT: Shutterstock
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After the roundtable, Melania went to Ritter Park to see flags that represent children in the foster system, many due to the opioid crisis. There, she made a practical choice in footwear — Christian Louboutin nude flats. The luxury brand’s Solasofia ballerinas retail for around $595, but are currently sold out on Bergdorfgoodman.com.

christian louboutin Solasofia ballerinas flats nude, First lady Melania Trump walks through a field of American flags, each representing a child in the foster system in Cabell County, most of them due to the opioid crisis, at Ritter Park in Huntington, W.Va., . Melania Trump is in Huntington to meet with state and local leaders on the ongoing opioid crisisMelania Trump, Huntington, USA - 08 Jul 2019
First lady Melania Trump walks through a field of American flags wearing Christian Louboutin Solasofia ballerinas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The wife of President Donald Trump returned to the White House Sunday after a weekend in New Jersey wearing Louboutin. The former model had on a white short-sleeve collared frock cinched at the waist with a matching belt. She styled the mid-length dress with a pair of pointy nude pumps.

