FLOTUS Flaunts Floral Frock & Pink Patent Louboutins for Arrival in France

Melania Trump arrived in style for the opening day of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, on Saturday.
Pictured alongside the 45th U.S. president, Flotus smiled for the cameras as she descended the plane’s stairs wearing a colorful look that was complete with a pair of soaring hot pink pumps.
The 49-year-old former model showed off a sleeveless mango-colored frock featuring a white and fuchsia print. For shoes, Melania Trump reached for a tried-and-true favorite: Christian Louboutin’s “So Kate” stilettos.
The glossy patent heels with a classic pointy-toe silhouette, priced at roughly $700, seamlessly complemented her ensemble for the occasion. The Slovenian-born first lady pulled things together with oversized sunglasses
The night before, the mother of one was snapped en route to catch their flight sporting a black and white tweed blazer, white jeans and pointy white leather ballet flats.
