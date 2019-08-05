Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Returns to White House in Olive Green Satin Stilettos

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Following a tragic weekend for the country, President Trump and the first lady were snapped returning to the White House on Sunday.

The pair looked somber as they disembarked Marine One after a weekend trip in Bedminster, N.J.

Melania dressed in a simple sky-blue shirt tucked into cropped brown khakis cinched at the calf and a pair of olive green stilettos.

president donald trump, melania trump
The president and first lady disembark Marine One after arriving back at the White House on Sunday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old former model opted for a soaring style designed with a classic pointed-toe silhouette and an army green satin upper. She pulled things together by shielding her eyes behind aviator sunglasses.

president donald trump, melania trump
Melania Trump wearing a sky-blue shirt tucked into cropped brown khakis with olive green satin stilettos.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to boarding their flight back to D.C., President Trump spoke to reporters about the two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas. “Hate has no place in our country, and we’re going to take care of it,” he said in a statement.

melania trump pumps
A closer look at Melania Trump wearing a pair of olive green satin heels with a pointed-toed silhouette and sky-high stiletto heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

