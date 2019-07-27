Melania Trump Stuns in This No-Fail Color Combo

As first lady, Melania Trump no doubt has quite a hectic schedule, so it’s no surprise she’s relied on a number of no-fail color combinations for her ensembles.

Case in point: Last night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the former model stepped out in a forest green dress and patent nude heels — two shades that work in tandem, no matter the season.

Taking to Instagram, Trump was photographed in a tea-length frock with a statement pussy bow and cinched waist. She paired the piece with pointed toe stilettos that appeared to be Christian Louboutin’s signature “So Kate” pumps.

“A lovely evening at the Kennedy Center tonight! Thank you to the inspiring young performers who shared their talents w/ us,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to @kennedycenter for your influential role in preserving the arts & for the @VSAIntl program that provides important & life-changing opportunities for so many. #BeBest.” (The hashtag brings attention to Trump’s public awareness campaign focused on children’s health and wellbeing.)

The look was reminiscent of one she wore in early March during a meeting with Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and wife Monika Babišová at the White House.

Related Melania Trump Preps White House Christmas Decor in Her Favorite Soaring Stilettos Melania Trump Honors Justice Stevens in Somber Black Look Cara Delevingne Models a Sheer Look and $1,800 Louboutin Thigh-Highs at Comic-Con 2019

Accompanying husband President Donald Trump, FLOTUS was outfitted in a hunter green double-breasted coat dress by Alexa Chung and her go-to brown suede Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps, featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette and a sky-high stiletto heel.

(L-R): Melania and Donald Trump pose with the prime minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, and his wife, Monika Babišová. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s top footwear moments.

See the celebrity highlights at the FNAAs.

Want more?

Melania Trump Preps White House Christmas Decor in Her Favorite Soaring Stilettos

Melania Trump Shows How Not to Slip in the Rain While Wearing Sky-High Stilettos