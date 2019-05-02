Melania Trump’s Floral Heels, Nature-Green Dress Nail Spring Style on National Day of Prayer

Melania Trump proved her mastery of spring style as she stepped out to a National Day of Prayer event in the White House’s Rose Garden alongside President Donald Trump today.

The 49-year-old first lady sported a sleeveless forest green Emilia Wickstead crepe dress with a flattering seamed waist and midi skirt. Once priced at $2,010, the Kiwi designer’s look has since been marked down to $804 at Orchard Mile.

Donald and Melania Trump in the White House Rose Garden on May 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The president and first lady walk in the White House Rose Garden on May 2, CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former model went with one of her go-to brands: Christian Louboutin. She selected the brand’s So Kate pump, a sleek pointed-toe pump that’s set nearly straight, improving the wearer’s posture and stride. The flattering shoes — which are sold-out — have a soaring 4.7-inch heel. Melania selected a pair with a floral mosaic pattern — a fitting choice for a spring day in the Rose Garden.

A close-up shot of Melania Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the Slovenian has selected this particular pair of pumps. She sported them in December 2017 for holiday festivities at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, teaming the floral-print heels with a buttoned red coat dress as she answered Christmas Eve phone calls from children.

Melania Trump on Christmas Eve 2017 in her floral Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania often wears Christian Louboutin footwear, favoring the brand’s So Kate and Pigalle Follies styles. In addition to Louboutin, she loves Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Christian Louboutin’s floral mosaic pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louboutin

