Melania Trump Surprises in Brown Buckled Flats on Plane to South Carolina

Melania Trump loves her stilettos — but she went with a different shoe today for a visit to South Carolina alongside Karen Pence.

Melania teamed her knee-length green trench dress with flats rather than her go-to heels.

Melania Trump wears a green trench dress with brown Roger Vivier flats in South Carolina Oct. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Slovenian American’s shoes were brown suede Roger Vivier ballet flats that featured an almond-shaped toe and the brand’s signature buckle detailing.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s brown suede flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Karen, who just wrote a book with daughter Charlotte called “Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever,” wore a black jumpsuit.

Typically, Melania’s shoe style consists mostly of classic pointed-toe pumps. Her go-to silhouette are Manolo Blahnik’s BB and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate.

Nonetheless, the first lady has opted for Roger Vivier shoes before.

For a visit to the New York Stock Exchange in September, Melania wore a black midi dress with shiny black buckled pumps from the French label. For a visit in June to Normandy, France, FLOTUS teamed the same pumps with a black coat dress.

Melania Trump in Roger Vivier heels with Stacey Cunningham at the NYSE Sept. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Melania usually can be found in stilettos, today wasn’t the first time she swapped out heels for flats. The former model has been spotted in Louboutin ballet flats in the past. She also has worked some more affordable footwear into the mix, including styles from Timberland, Adidas and Converse.

