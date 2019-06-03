Melania Trump Wears Dior Gown With Sheer Details at State Dinner With Queen Elizabeth II

After arriving in London wearing Burberry, a nod to the host country, and touring Westminster Abbey in Dolce & Gabbana today, Melania Trump opted for a Dior couture gown for the state dinner at Buckingham Palace Monday evening.

The first lady posed alongside Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles modeling a custom off-white design from Christian Dior’s spring ’19 couture collection, which debuted in January at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. The floor-length hem covered her shoes, but it would be no surprise if she was clad in stilettos by Manolo Blahnik or Christian Louboutin — two of her favorites brands.

Melania Trump posing with Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at the state dinner. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 49-year-old former model, who wore her hair in a sleek updo, complemented her column-style gown with a pair of elegant white gloves. Both the Queen, 93, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 71, wore white gowns with tiaras, various pieces of jewelry and sashes for the formal banquet.

Melania Trump wearing a custom Christian Dior Couture spring ’19 gown with the Queen. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania wore a J. Mendel gown with silver Louboutin pumps to the state dinner at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo last week. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner also attended the banquet. The festivities kicked off the start of the Trump family’s three-day U.K. visit.

