Melania Trump Stomps Out in Comfy Slouch Boots With Son Barron After Weekend Getaway

By Charlie Carballo
United States President Donald J. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC.President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC, USA - 10 Mar 2019Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Bech, Florida.
Melania Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After a weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., the first family returned to the White House today.

Melania Trump made her way past the South Lawn wearing a tailored chic outfit that was perfect for the jaunt.

Donald Trump, gianvito rossi boots, new balance sneakers, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive on Air Force One, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Palm Beach, FlaTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 10 Mar 2019
Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi boots, and son Barron wears New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock
Alongside President Donald Trump and their 12-year-old son, Barron, the first lady had on a Burberry trench coat cropped around the thigh, black trousers and slouch boots by Gianvito Rossi.

The luxury brand’s Laura boots crinkle at the ankle for a relaxed look set on a 3.5-inch block heel — a smart and comfy choice for traveling. The shoes retail for $1,625.

Meanwhile, Barron — who at 12 is nearly as tall as his parents — had on his favorite New Balance sneakers. The youngster has also been seen traveling in Gucci’s Kanye loafers.

Also along for the trip were Ivanka Trump, his daughter from his first marriage, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as their children, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph.

On Friday, Melania departed the White House in Adidas Superstar sneakers in burgundy with skinny jeans and a peacoat.

First lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump join United States President Donald J. Trump as he departs the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, March 8, 2019. The President will travel to Alabama to see the damage from the tornados earlier in the week before continuing to Florida to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.Pictured: Melania TrumpRef: SPL5071008 080319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Germany Rights, No Netherlands Rights
First lady Melania Trump wears Adidas Superstar sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

For more of Melania Trump’s shoe style, flip through the gallery.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

