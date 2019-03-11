Melania Trump Stomps Out in Comfy Slouch Boots With Son Barron After Weekend Getaway

After a weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., the first family returned to the White House today.

Melania Trump made her way past the South Lawn wearing a tailored chic outfit that was perfect for the jaunt.

Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi boots, and son Barron wears New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s Gianvito Rossi boots and Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Alongside President Donald Trump and their 12-year-old son, Barron, the first lady had on a Burberry trench coat cropped around the thigh, black trousers and slouch boots by Gianvito Rossi.

The luxury brand’s Laura boots crinkle at the ankle for a relaxed look set on a 3.5-inch block heel — a smart and comfy choice for traveling. The shoes retail for $1,625.

Barron Trump wears New Balance, and Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Barron — who at 12 is nearly as tall as his parents — had on his favorite New Balance sneakers. The youngster has also been seen traveling in Gucci’s Kanye loafers.

Also along for the trip were Ivanka Trump, his daughter from his first marriage, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as their children, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph.

On Friday, Melania departed the White House in Adidas Superstar sneakers in burgundy with skinny jeans and a peacoat.

First lady Melania Trump wears Adidas Superstar sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

For more of Melania Trump’s shoe style, flip through the gallery.

