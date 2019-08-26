Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Wears Spike Heels at the Beach With Surfers on G7 Summit’s Final Day

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump is using the final days of August to show off her chic summer style.

The 49-year-old went for a seasonably appropriate look — a mostly white midi dress and white-hot heels — for a meeting today with surfers at Biarritz, France’s Cote des Basques beach, as part of the G7 Summit.

The dress was a fit-and-flare Alaïa number made of jacquard-knit, with a soft waved pattern and scalloped edges that continued to the hem. Net-a-Porter.com has it in stock for $4,560.

melania trump, christian Louboutin so Kate pumps, stilettos, alaia dress, celebrity shoe style, US First Lady Melania Trump (R) looks on during a meeting with surfers at the Cote des Basques beach as part of the G7 summit, in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz.G7 Summit Biarritz in France - 26 Aug 2019
Melania Trump during a meeting with surfers at the Cote des Basques beach in Biarritz, France Aug. 26.
CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock
Melania Trump, christian Louboutin so Kate pumps, celebrity style, shoe detail, France, g7 summit
A close-up shot of Melania Trump’s Louboutin So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

As for the shoes, the former model went with one of her old favorites: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. She chose a white colorway of the classic pump, which boasts a pointed silhouette and a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The style is available on Bergdorf Goodman’s website for $745.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pump, white, stilletos
Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump in white.
CREDIT: Louboutin

For the meeting, Melania was joined by Brigitte Macron, first lady of France. The ex-schoolteacher wore a tan dress with exposed zipper detailing and a pair of graphic block-heeled pumps from Louis Vuitton.

melania trump, alaia dress, christian Louboutin so Kate pumps, Brigitte macron, Louis Vuitton matchmaker pumps, celebrity shoe style, French first lady Brigitte Macron (R) greets US First Lady Melania Trump (L)upon her arrival by the Cote des Basques beach as part of the G7 summit, in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz.G7 Summit Biarritz in France - 26 Aug 2019
Melania Trump (L) talking with French first lady Brigitte Macron in Biarritz, France on Aug. 26.
CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoe style, Melania tends to stick with her stilettos. Aside from the So Kate, her other go-to is Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump.

For Sunday night’s festivities in Biarritz, the first lady again went with the So Kate, choosing a metallic red colorway. The heels were paired with a red Alexander McQueen midi dress ($2,375 on the designer’s site).

melania trump, Alexander McQueen dress, christian Louboutin so Kate pumps, celebrity shoe style, US President Donald J. Trump (R) and hsi wife Melania Trump (L) walk after posing for the family photo during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz.G7 Summit Biarritz in France, Bayonne - 25 Aug 2019
Melania Trump wears an Alexander McQueen dress and Louboutin heels alongside husband President Donald Trump on Aug. 25.
CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Melania Trump’s style has evolved.

Watch the video below to see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips for walking in heels.

