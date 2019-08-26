Melania Trump Wears Spike Heels at the Beach With Surfers on G7 Summit’s Final Day

Melania Trump is using the final days of August to show off her chic summer style.

The 49-year-old went for a seasonably appropriate look — a mostly white midi dress and white-hot heels — for a meeting today with surfers at Biarritz, France’s Cote des Basques beach, as part of the G7 Summit.

The dress was a fit-and-flare Alaïa number made of jacquard-knit, with a soft waved pattern and scalloped edges that continued to the hem. Net-a-Porter.com has it in stock for $4,560.

Melania Trump during a meeting with surfers at the Cote des Basques beach in Biarritz, France Aug. 26. CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Melania Trump’s Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

As for the shoes, the former model went with one of her old favorites: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. She chose a white colorway of the classic pump, which boasts a pointed silhouette and a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The style is available on Bergdorf Goodman’s website for $745.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump in white. CREDIT: Louboutin

For the meeting, Melania was joined by Brigitte Macron, first lady of France. The ex-schoolteacher wore a tan dress with exposed zipper detailing and a pair of graphic block-heeled pumps from Louis Vuitton.

Melania Trump (L) talking with French first lady Brigitte Macron in Biarritz, France on Aug. 26. CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoe style, Melania tends to stick with her stilettos. Aside from the So Kate, her other go-to is Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump.

For Sunday night’s festivities in Biarritz, the first lady again went with the So Kate, choosing a metallic red colorway. The heels were paired with a red Alexander McQueen midi dress ($2,375 on the designer’s site).

Melania Trump wears an Alexander McQueen dress and Louboutin heels alongside husband President Donald Trump on Aug. 25. CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/Shutterstock

