Melania Trump Blooms in Abstract Florals & Her Go-To Pumps at White House Dinner

By Ella Chochrek
Melania Trump
These shoes were so nice, Melania Trump had to wear them twice.

The first lady sported her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB pumps yesterday at a dinner with President Donald Trump and senior military leaders in the White House State Dining Room — after wearing the same style earlier in the day.

melania trump, White House, celebrity style, blue and orange floral dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps, shoe style, (L-R) US Army General Mark A. Milley, US President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, US Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and his wife Leah Esper pose during a photo op with senior military leaders and their spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 October 2019.Trump Briefing with Senior Military Leaders, Washington, USA - 07 Oct 2019
(L-R): U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, President Donald J. Trump, Melania Trump, U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and his wife Leah Esper pose at the White House.
CREDIT: Ron Sachs/Shutterstock

Melania teamed the shoes with a chic blue and orange dress that had an artsy, abstract floral design.

melania trump, shoe detail, classic black pumps, White House, celebrity style, blue and orange floral dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps, shoe style, (L-R) US Army General Mark A. Milley, US President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, US Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and his wife Leah Esper pose during a photo op with senior military leaders and their spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 October 2019.Trump Briefing with Senior Military Leaders, Washington, USA - 07 Oct 2019
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik heels.
CREDIT: Ron Sachs/Shutterstock

While she owns the Manolo Blahnik heels in loads of fun colorways, the former model went with a classic black pair for last night’s dinner. Named after the famed French actress Brigitte Bardot, the BB pump has a low-cut vamp and topline — a flattering, leg-lengthening cut —  with a slim, 4-inch stiletto heel. The style retails for starting at $625 on Nordstrom.com, with the price rising depending upon fabrications.

Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, black, suede
Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

Melania took to Instagram to share some images from the dinner, captioning the photo set: “It was wonderful to host senior military leaders & their spouses at the @WhiteHouse tonight. Thank you for your service to our great nation. 🇺🇸”

Apart from her BB pumps, Melania is a huge fan of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate stilettos.

Flip through the gallery to see more photos of Melania Trump in Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

