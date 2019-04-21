Melania Trump Looks Spring-Ready for Easter in Floral Dress & Soaring Lavender Louboutins

Melania Trump has pastel spring style on lock.

The 48-year-old mastered put-together Easter style as she stepped out for Sunday services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla. alongside husband Donald Trump and step-daughter Tiffany.

Melania Trump with President Trump on Easter Sunday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s high heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania sported a floral patterned knee-length dress with a full skirt and high neckline. She wore it belted at the waist to highlight her slim figure.

For footwear, the first lady reached for one of her go-to shoe brands: Christian Louboutin. She wore a pair of springlike lavender Louboutin pumps with a soaring, slim stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette.

The former model wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Tiffany was chic in a cream-colored floral dress with puff sleeves and a high-low skirt. The Georgetown Law student’s shoes were nude pumps with festive crystal detailing on the upper. She wore her blond hair pin-straight and cascading down her shoulders, accessorizing with a series of silver-tone bracelets.

(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump at church on Easter Sunday. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

The president wore a navy suit with a red tie and dark dress shoes.

A big fashion fan, Melania most frequently steps out in shoe styles from Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. On Thursday, she jetted off to Palm Beach for Easter in a form-fitting white dress, a floral coat and Louboutin “So Kate” pumps with a 4.7-inch heel alongside the president.

