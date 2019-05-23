Melania Trump Makes a Surprising Choice in Shoes to Plant Flags at Arlington National Cemetery

Melania Trump joined her husband, President Donald Trump, today in Arlington, Va., on a surprise visit to Arlington National Cemetery for its annual Flags In ceremony.

The first lady coordinated her outfit thoughtfully for the somber occasion — planting flags at the graves of deceased men and women who served in the military. Melania opted for her go-to silhouette in a long black sleeveless Dior dress with a chunky belt. The look featured twin flap chest pockets, as well as pockets below the waist.

On her feet, she wisely avoided stilettos on the lawn, instead opting for black leather pointy flats. She’s often seen in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps — both styles are set on soaring stiletto heels.

On Instagram, the former model shared a photo from the ceremony, writing, “Honored to be at @ArlingtonNatl today & take part in #FlagsIn to remember our fallen heroes. God Bless our military, their families & God Bless our great Nation!”

The first lady’s participation in the event comes ahead of the president’s trip to Japan on Memorial Day.

Yesterday, she took part in honoring wounded members of the armed services at Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md.

