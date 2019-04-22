Melania Trump Steps Out in Sensible Nude Flats at White House Easter Egg Roll

Melania Trump turned the White House lawn into her runway this morning at the annual Easter Egg Roll, stepping out in a springlike look with some surprising edge.

The 48-year-old wore a long-sleeved baby blue coat-dress by Michael Kors. Retailing for $4,995, the dress is made of heavy suede, with gold button accents and chest flap pockets.

Melania and Donald Trump stepping out for the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania and Donald Trump descend the stairs of the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the ex-model went with shoes from Christian Louboutin — one of her go-to choices. While she is a big fan of stilettos, Melania traded her high heels for flats, selecting nude ballerinas perfect for walking on grass. The $595 shoes feature a pointed toe and a flat stacked heel, with Louboutin’s signature red soles adding a fun touch.

A close-up look at the first lady’s flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump sported a black suit with a pale pink tie adding a springlike element to his ensemble.

The president and first lady watch children playing games on the White House lawn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For last year’s Easter Egg roll, Melania suited up in the same shade of baby blue — but opted for a considerably more bundled-up look. In 2018, she wore a Burberry trench coat in ice blue with slim-fitting black trousers. The look was punctuated by black suedelike knee-high boots with a sensible midheel.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump at the Easter Egg Roll in 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

