Melania Trump Does the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend for D-Day Celebration

The president and Melania Trump attend the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

After attending dinner at Winfield House in London last night wearing a red Givenchy resort ’19 gown, Melania Trump showed off a neutral-toned look from head-to-toe for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England this morning.

With the president by her side, the first lady wore a creamy off-white luxury coat courtesy of The Row and a matching Philip Treacy hat. The 49-year-old former model wore the same belted design to present the 2017 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award.

(L-R) President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Angela Merkel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2017, Melania styled the coat with Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies in a multi-color brown patent leather. Today, she opted for a pair of understated nude stiletto pumps featuring a classic pointed toe. She pulled things together with a sleek updo and stud earrings.

(L-R) Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles prepare to meet veterans. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April, popped in a hot pink coat and hat paired with white gloves and her signature black handbag and black leather horsebit loafers.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2017 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony. CREDIT: Shutterstock

