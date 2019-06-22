Melania Trump Chooses Summery Polka-Dot Dress & White-Hot Louboutin Pumps for Congressional Picnic

Melania Trump effortlessly channeled summer style in a chic frock and her go-to stilettos at the Congressional Picnic in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The 49-year-old wore a blue and white polka-dot dress with a white belt cinching in the waist as she mingled with members of Congress and their families alongside President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump wears white Christian Louboutin pumps at the Congressional Picnic alongside the president. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at the first lady’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the former model went with one of her old favorites: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. She chose a white colorway of the classic pump, which boasts a pointed silhouette and a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The style is available on Christian Louboutin’s website for $775.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump in white. CREDIT: Louboutin

The first lady wore her brunette locks down and went with an understated beauty look.

(L-R): Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Congressional Picnic. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania shared a gallery of images from the event to her Instagram page, including one of her and the president standing on the White House balcony alongside Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

“A memorable night on the South Lawn at the @WhiteHouse this evening. Thank you to the members of Congress & their families who joined us for our traditional Congressional picnic celebrating the start of summer! #SummerSolstice.”

At the Congressional Picnic in 2017, Melania went a similar look, turning heads in a picnic-chic checked dress by Mary Katrantzou and pink suede pumps by Louboutin.

Melania Trump at the 2017 Congressional Picnic. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see how Melania Trump’s style has evolved.

