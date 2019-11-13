Melania Trump Boards Air Force One in Combat Boots & Skinny Jeans

Melania Trump loves her stilettos — but she went for more casual footwear on her latest flight.

The first lady boarded Air Force One yesterday en route from New York to Washington, D.C., and she sported a cold-weather ready outfit for the occasion.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive back at the White House Nov. 12. CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/Shutterstock

Trump wore a black-and-white double-breasted Red Valentino jacket over a long-sleeved black top and matching skinny jeans.

She completed her monochrome look with shiny black leather combat boots featuring three straps across the upper and a pull-tab at the ankle.

Melania Trump wears a Red Valentino jacket, skinny jeans and combat boots in New York Nov. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s combat boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While combat boots never really go out of style, the silhouette is pervasive for fall ’19, with “it” girl fans such as Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. The boots were initially used by men in battle, but got their beginnings as a fashion item in the ’60s and ’70s, thanks to British punk youth.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart Air Force One after returning from their trip to New York Nov. 12. CREDIT: Kevin Wolf/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, the first lady is a big fan of classic pointed-toe pumps, particularly favoring Christian Louboutin’s So Kate and Manolo Blahnik’s BB.

Although Melania is usually in stilettos, she’s been known to work flats into the mix on occasion. The former model has been spotted in Louboutin ballet flats several times. She’s also opted for more accessibly priced shoes from the likes of Timberland, Adidas and Converse.

