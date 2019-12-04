Melania Trump Wears a Checked Coat & Power Pumps With a London Children’s Choir

Melania Trump spread holiday cheer today in a black-and-white ensemble as she greeted children at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in London.

The first lady wore a fitted houndstooth coat over a black knit dress.

Melania Trump at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in London on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the former model wore her go-to stilettos. She chose black power pumps with a pointed toe and low-cut topline, a feature designed to elongate the legs.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s classic black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the Salvation Army Clapton Center, Trump listened to fifth grade choral students perform, made wreaths and wrapped presents for the less fortunate.

Melania Trump poses with a children’s choir after listening to them sing in London, Dec. 4. CREDIT: Alastair Grant/Shutterstock

“Spreading holiday cheer in London this morning at the Salvation Army Clapton Center. It was great meeting with local children to wrap gifts and make wreaths, which will be donated to those in need. #BeBest,” Trump captioned an Instagram post from the organization.

The first lady and President Donald Trump attended a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday for NATO leaders and their spouses, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

At the reception, Trump wore a yellow Valentino cape over a violet long-sleeved dress, a perfect match for her pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania and Donald Trump pose for photos at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

For formal appearances, the first lady typically dons either Louboutin’s So Kate pumps or Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Want more?

Melania Trump’s Red Coat Matches the Soles of Her Louboutins for Arrival in London

Melania Trump Puts the Final Touches on the White House Christmas Decor in Soaring Stilettos

Melania Trump Does 3 Trends in 1 Look With Knee-High Slouch Boots at Turkey Pardoning Ceremony