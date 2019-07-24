Melania Trump Preps White House Christmas Decor in Her Favorite Soaring Stilettos

It may only be July, but Melania Trump’s already planning for Christmas — and she’s prepping in her sky-high favorite heels.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram today to share some behind-the-scene images from her holiday preparations inside the White House’s East Wing.

In the images, the first lady wears a short-sleeved, knee-length white dress.

On her feet, the former model wears one of her go-to shoe silhouettes: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. Made of nude patent leather, the pumps stand tall on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. Other design details include a pointed toe and Louboutin’s signature red sole. A celebrity favorite, the So Kate is designed with a near-vertical heel, creating the illusion of a flawless gait. The shoes cost $695 and are available to shop on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

“Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse. I’m looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months,” Trump wrote on Instagram.

When it comes to shoe style, the first lady’s favorite labels are Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. Occasionally she adds affordable styles from brands like Adidas and Timberland in the mix.

Louboutin has received many industry honors over the years, including three of FN’s Achievement Awards: Designer of the Year in 2005; Person of the Year in 2010 and Marketer of the Year in 2015. The designer will add some new hardware to his trophy case in September; he will receive the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion at the Couture Council of The Museum at Fashion Institute of Technology’s annual benefit luncheon.

