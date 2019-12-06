Melania Trump Lights the National Christmas Tree in Candy Cane Colors + Chic Prints

Melania Trump had one of the highest holiday honors last night: pressing the button to light the national Christmas tree. The first lady joined her husband, President Donald Trump, members of congress and festive fans at the seventh annual national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.

For the occasion, she embraced the holiday theme in a deep red coat featuring white plaid. The Gabriela Hearst Cassatt coat originally retailed for $4,000, but is now on sale for $1,960 on ModaOperandi.com.

Melania Trump at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The event was also hosted by country singer Jessie James Decker, along with performances by “American Idol” alum Colton Dixon and “The Voice” contestants Spensha Baker and Cheval Shepherd. There were also performances by Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and the West Tennessee Youth Chorus.

Melania and President Donald Trump at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At last year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Melania was ahead of the monochromatic trend wearing all neutrals, including a Max Mara coat and suede taupe boots.

Melania Trump wears white a Max Mara coat with taupe boots at the national Christmas tree lighting in Washington, D.C., Nov. 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This December has already been a busy month for Melania. Last Wednesday, she visited children in London at a Salvation Army center, where she helped them wrap presents. She wore a houndstooth coat with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Melania Trump at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in London on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Upon her arrival on Monday in England, the first lady and the president met with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles for tea. Melania smiled in a yellow cape coat from Valentino and a set of purple So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin.

(L-R): Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 3. CREDIT: James Whatling/MEGA Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s best shoe looks.

