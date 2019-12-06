Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Lights the National Christmas Tree in Candy Cane Colors + Chic Prints

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
melania-trump-christmas-tree-lighting-2
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
View Gallery 55 Images

Melania Trump had one of the highest holiday honors last night: pressing the button to light the national Christmas tree. The first lady joined her husband, President Donald Trump, members of congress and festive fans at the seventh annual national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.

For the occasion, she embraced the holiday theme in a deep red coat featuring white plaid. The Gabriela Hearst Cassatt coat originally retailed for $4,000, but is now on sale for $1,960 on ModaOperandi.com.

melania trump, christmas tree lighting, washington dc, red coat
Melania Trump at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The event was also hosted by country singer Jessie James Decker, along with performances by “American Idol” alum Colton Dixon and “The Voice” contestants Spensha Baker and Cheval Shepherd. There were also performances by Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and the West Tennessee Youth Chorus.

Related

Melania Trump Jets Back to the White House in Soaring Knee-High Boots

Melania Trump Wears a Checked Coat & Power Pumps With a London Children's Choir

Melania Trump Brightens Up Buckingham Palace in a Yellow Cape Dress & Purple Stilettos

donald trump, president, melania trump, christmas tree lighting, washington dc, red coat
Melania and President Donald Trump at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

At last year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Melania was ahead of the monochromatic trend wearing all neutrals, including a Max Mara coat and suede taupe boots.

max mara, United States President Donald J. Trump with first lady Melania Trump walk back to the stage during the 2018 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC.National Christmas Tree lighting, Washington DC, USA - 28 Nov 2018
Melania Trump wears white a Max Mara coat with taupe boots at the national Christmas tree lighting in Washington, D.C., Nov. 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

This December has already been a busy month for Melania. Last Wednesday, she visited children in London at a Salvation Army center, where she helped them wrap presents. She wore a houndstooth coat with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

melania trump, celebrity style, black and white outfit, houndstooth coat dress, black dress, stilettos, power pumps, First lady, Melania Trump poses with a children choir after joining local students and U.S. Marines stationed at the U.S. Embassy, wrapping holiday presents to be donated to the Salvation Army, at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in LondonMelania Trump, London, United Kingdom - 04 Dec 2019
Melania Trump at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in London on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Upon her arrival on Monday in England, the first lady and the president met with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles for tea. Melania smiled in a yellow cape coat from Valentino and a set of purple So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin.

melania trump, yellow cape dress, celebrity style, purple pumps, stiletto, celebrity style, camilla parker bowles, donald trump, prince charles, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meets US President Donald Trump and Wife Melania at Clarence House, London, UK, on the 3rd December 2019. 03 Dec 2019 Pictured: The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meets US President Donald Trump and Wife Melania at Clarence House, London, UK, on the 3rd December 2019. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA560634_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(L-R): Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 3.
CREDIT: James Whatling/MEGA
Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s best shoe looks.

Want more?

Melania Trump Wears a Checked Coat & Power Pumps With a London Children’s Choir

Melania Trump’s Red Coat Matches the Soles of Her Louboutins for Arrival in London

Melania Trump Puts the Final Touches on the White House Christmas Decor in Soaring Stilettos

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad