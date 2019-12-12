Melania Trump Wears a Cape Dress & Her Go-To Stilettos for White House Hanukkah Reception

Melania Trump is celebrating the holiday season in style.

The first lady went monochrome in an all-black ensemble yesterday, Dec. 11 as she attended a Hanukkah reception at the White House.

Trump wore a black cape dress that appeared to be from Givenchy. She belted the frock at the waist with a silver-buckled black belt.

For shoes, the former model reached for one of her favorites: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. The shoes feature a 4.75-inch stiletto heel, set near straight to create a smooth stride, and Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole. The pumps are available on Nordstrom.com in the black patent leather fabrication selected by Trump for $695.

Following the reception, Trump took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy holiday.

“Today we celebrated the miracle of Hanukkah at the @WhiteHouse,” she wrote. “Wishing everyone a blessed and happy holiday!”

Trump owns her So Kate pumps in a number of more trend-forward colorways, including floral prints and snakeskin. For a Dec. 6 appearance at a children’s hospital in Washington, D.C., FLOTUS chose leopard-print So Kate pumps to go with her turquoise Prada skirt.

In addition to the So Kate, Trump can often be spotted in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. She has worn shoes in recent months from other designers brands such as Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and Roger Vivier.

