Melania Trump Looks Chic in Navy Dress & Go-To Louboutin Stilettos for Arrival at White House After Japan Trip

When it comes to airplane style, Melania Trump’s never been one to worry about comfort.

The 49-year-old arrived back at the White House in Washington, D.C. today after a lengthy flight from Japan. While many would dress down for the long trip, the first lady was stylish in a business-chic dress and high heels.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump exiting their plane on the White House lawn. CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock

Her dress was navy with a flare skirt and a stripe flap detailing on one shoulder. From the Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection, the dress was made from a cotton-silk blend; it’s now sold out.

On her feet, the former model went with one of her go-to shoe styles: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. She chose a white colorway of the classic pump, which boasts a pointed silhouette and a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The style is available on Christian Louboutin’s website for $775.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump in white. CREDIT: Louboutin

The first lady accessorized with oversized sunglasses and was accompanied by President Donald Trump, who wore a black suit with a pale yellow tie.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump after deboarding the plane on the White House lawn. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoe style, Melania is a major proponent of Louboutin’s shoes, frequently sporting either the So Kate or the Pigalle Follies. She is also a big fan of Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. She will occasionally incorporate more dressed-down styles from brands like Timberland and Adidas into her wardrobe.

