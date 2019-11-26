Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Does 3 Trends in 1 Look With Scrunchy Ankles at Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

By Charlie Carballo
National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, Washington, USA – 26 Nov 2019
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump knows plenty about what’s trending in fashion. And today, the first lady did not disappointment as she embraced three style statements that popped up in fall 2019 collections — monochrome dressing, browns and scrunchy ankles.

burberry brown coat, scrunch boots, First Lady Melania Trump present the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White HouseNational Thanksgiving turkey presidential pardon, Washington DC, USA - 26 Nov 2019
Melania Trump wears a Burberry coat with thigh-high boots at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presidential Pardoning ceremony, Nov. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
First Lady Melania Trump present the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White HouseNational Thanksgiving turkey presidential pardon, Washington DC, USA - 26 Nov 2019
Detail of Melania Trump’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alongside President Donald Trump, Melania wore head-to-toe brown suede at the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House. The former model had on a double-breasted coat dress with a belted waist by Burberry and matching thigh-high boots with slouchy ankles on block heels.

Of the many boot styles that were sent down fall ’19 catwalks, scrunch-style ankles were popular as well as monochrome brown, which was seen in materials like suede, cashmere, wool and stamped leather.

burberry brown coat, scrunch boots, US President Donald Trump (C) pardons a turkey named 'Butter', next to First Lady Melania Trump (R) and farmer Wellie Jackson (L), who raised both 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey candidates during the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. This year's candidates to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey were from North Carolina and named 'Bread' and 'Butter', weighing forty-five and forty-seven pounds respectively. Both turkeys will go to live at 'Gobbler's Rest' on the campus of Virginia Tech University.National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
President Donald Trump (C) pardons a turkey named Butter, next to Melania Trump, Nov. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shut

The pardoning, now in its 30th year, turned into a family affair with Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany (from his second marriage to Marla Maples), in attendance. Tiffany had on a blue coat and watched the ceremony from the crowd as her father announced the pardoning of two turkeys named Bread and Butter, which weigh 45 and 47 pounds, respectively. They will go to live at “Gobbler’s Rest” on the campus of Virginia Tech University.

Later, Melania and Donald’s son together, Barron, joined them on Air Force One on their way to spend Thanksgiving in Florida.

US President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C) and their son Barron Trump (R) walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. President Trump and the First Lady depart for Florida where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump attends the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. President Trump has pardoned a turkey named 'Butter'. This year's candidates to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey were from North Carolina and named 'Bread' and 'Butter', weighing forty-five and forty-seven pounds respectively. Both turkeys will go to live at 'Gobbler's Rest' on the campus of Virginia Tech University.National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
Tiffany Trump at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presidential Pardoning ceremony, Nov. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shut
Tiffany Trump greets visitorsNational Thanksgiving turkey presidential pardon, Washington DC, USA - 26 Nov 2019
Tiffany Trump (center) greets visitors at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presidential Pardoning ceremony, Nov. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
burberry brown coat, scrunch boots, United States President Donald Trump makes remarks as he and first lady Melania Trump present the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White HouseNational Thanksgiving turkey presidential pardon, Washington DC, USA - 26 Nov 2019
President Donald Trump pardons a turkey named Butter, next to Melania Trump, Nov. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A turkey named 'Butter' walks in the Rose Garden before being pardoned by US President Donald Trump during the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. This year's candidates to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey were from North Carolina and named 'Bread' and 'Butter', weighing forty-five and forty-seven pounds respectively. Both turkeys will go to live at 'Gobbler's Rest' on the campus of Virginia Tech University.National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
A turkey named Butter walks in the Rose Garden before being pardoned by President Donald Trump, Nov. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more footwear styles that Melania Trump wore in 2018.

