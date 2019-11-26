Melania Trump Does 3 Trends in 1 Look With Scrunchy Ankles at Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Melania Trump knows plenty about what’s trending in fashion. And today, the first lady did not disappointment as she embraced three style statements that popped up in fall 2019 collections — monochrome dressing, browns and scrunchy ankles.

Melania Trump wears a Burberry coat with thigh-high boots at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presidential Pardoning ceremony, Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alongside President Donald Trump, Melania wore head-to-toe brown suede at the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House. The former model had on a double-breasted coat dress with a belted waist by Burberry and matching thigh-high boots with slouchy ankles on block heels.

Of the many boot styles that were sent down fall ’19 catwalks, scrunch-style ankles were popular as well as monochrome brown, which was seen in materials like suede, cashmere, wool and stamped leather.

President Donald Trump (C) pardons a turkey named Butter, next to Melania Trump, Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shut

The pardoning, now in its 30th year, turned into a family affair with Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany (from his second marriage to Marla Maples), in attendance. Tiffany had on a blue coat and watched the ceremony from the crowd as her father announced the pardoning of two turkeys named Bread and Butter, which weigh 45 and 47 pounds, respectively. They will go to live at “Gobbler’s Rest” on the campus of Virginia Tech University.

Later, Melania and Donald’s son together, Barron, joined them on Air Force One on their way to spend Thanksgiving in Florida.

(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presidential Pardoning ceremony, Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shut

Tiffany Trump (center) greets visitors at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presidential Pardoning ceremony, Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

President Donald Trump pardons a turkey named Butter, next to Melania Trump, Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A turkey named Butter walks in the Rose Garden before being pardoned by President Donald Trump, Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more footwear styles that Melania Trump wore in 2018.

Want more?

Melania Trump Welcomes the New White House Christmas Tree in D&G Florals With Thigh-High Boots

Melania Trump Rewears $50 Zara Loafers at the American Red Cross National Headquarters

Melania Trump Greets the Turkish President in Soaring Louboutin Stilettos