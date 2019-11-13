Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Greets the Turkish President in Soaring Louboutin Stilettos

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Style
Melania Trump Style
Melania Trump Style
Melania Trump Style
View Gallery 90 Images

Melania Trump wore one of her favorite shoe styles today as she and President Donald Trump greeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine Gulbaran, at the White House.

Melania sported a baby blue double-breasted wool-blend coat from Altuzzara (available for just under $2,300 at Nordstrom.com).

melania trump, altuzarra, coat, blue coat, christian louboutin so kate pumps, celebrity style, Turkish first lady Emine Gulbaran, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the Oval OfficeTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit to Washington DC, USA - 13 Nov 2019
Melania Trump (R) wears an Altuzarra coat and Christian Louboutin pumps at the White House Nov. 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the first lady selected one of her two go-to pumps: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. The shoe has a pointed toe, a 4.75-inch stiletto heel and a red lacquer sole. The heel is set near-vertical, meant to create a smooth stride for the wearer. Additionally, it features a low-cut topline, a feature designed to elongate the length of the leg.

melania trump, Christian Louboutin, so kate, white house, stilettos, pumps, classic black pumps, legs,
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Melania owns the So Kate in a number of colorways and fabrications — including some trend-forward ones — today’s choice was glossy black patent leather; it’s available on Nordstrom.com for around $700.

Christian Louboutin, so kate
Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

Aside from the So Kate, Melania is a big fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB, which similarly boasts a pointed toe and stiletto heel. She has also been known to wear Louboutin ballet flats on occasion, as well as more affordable shoes from brands such as Timberland and Adidas.

Presidents Trump and Erdogan both sported dark suits with navy overcoats and shiny black shoes. First lady Gulbaran wore a sleeveless double-breasted coat dress over a turtleneck top and wide-legged trousers.

melania trump, blue coat, altuzarra, christian louboutin so kate pumps, stilettos, flotus, US President Donald J. Trump (2L) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) pose with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2R) and his wife, Emine Erdogan (R) at the West Wing Colonnade before entering the Oval Office after Erdogan's arrival at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2019. The visit comes one month after Turkey's invasion into northern Syria against the Kurds and on the first day of public impeachment hearings.Turkish President Erdogan visits the US President Trump at the White House., Washington, USA - 13 Nov 2019
(L-R): Melania Trump and President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wife, Emine Erdogan pose at the White House Nov. 13.
CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Melania Trump’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Melania Trump Greets the Washington Nationals in a Coat That Pays Tribute to the Team’s Colors

Melania Trump Wears ’70s-Inspired Patchwork Coat & Her Favorite Pumps to Greet Trick-or-Treaters

Melania Trump Wears 4-Inch Stilettos to White House Tennis Pavilion Groundbreaking

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad