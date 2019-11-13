Melania Trump Greets the Turkish President in Soaring Louboutin Stilettos

Melania Trump wore one of her favorite shoe styles today as she and President Donald Trump greeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine Gulbaran, at the White House.

Melania sported a baby blue double-breasted wool-blend coat from Altuzzara (available for just under $2,300 at Nordstrom.com).

Melania Trump (R) wears an Altuzarra coat and Christian Louboutin pumps at the White House Nov. 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the first lady selected one of her two go-to pumps: Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. The shoe has a pointed toe, a 4.75-inch stiletto heel and a red lacquer sole. The heel is set near-vertical, meant to create a smooth stride for the wearer. Additionally, it features a low-cut topline, a feature designed to elongate the length of the leg.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Melania owns the So Kate in a number of colorways and fabrications — including some trend-forward ones — today’s choice was glossy black patent leather; it’s available on Nordstrom.com for around $700.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

Aside from the So Kate, Melania is a big fan of Manolo Blahnik’s BB, which similarly boasts a pointed toe and stiletto heel. She has also been known to wear Louboutin ballet flats on occasion, as well as more affordable shoes from brands such as Timberland and Adidas.

Presidents Trump and Erdogan both sported dark suits with navy overcoats and shiny black shoes. First lady Gulbaran wore a sleeveless double-breasted coat dress over a turtleneck top and wide-legged trousers.

(L-R): Melania Trump and President Donald Trump with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wife, Emine Erdogan pose at the White House Nov. 13. CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/Shutterstock

