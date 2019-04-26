This Is the Birthday Gift Melania Trump Would Really Love

If President Donald Trump is still looking for a gift to get wife Melania, a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB pumps might be the safest choice.

The first lady, who turns 49 on Friday, is a big fan of the the London-based designer’s classic pump, frequently stepping out in the style. She owns BB pumps in plenty of different colorways — from classic black to daring animal prints and stripes.

Melania Trump wearing a patterned L.K. Bennett dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

A close-up look at Melania Trump's vibrant orange Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps.

With its pointed silhouette and foot-flattering low sides, the BB pump is favored by celebrities like Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The shoe was named after actress Brigitte Bardot, whose glamour inspired Blahnik. It celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2018.

Melania Trump greats a child at a hospital on Valentine's Day while sporting a pink Cedric Charlier coat and matching Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

A closer look at Melania Trump's BB pumps.

The president infamously forgot to give Melania a gift last year — in an interview with “Fox & Friends,” he said he’d been “very busy to be running out looking for presents” — but it’s not too late to pick up a pair of heels (or to send an aide out shopping).

Melania Trump wears candy cane-striped Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

A close-up look at Melania Trump's candy cane-striped Manolos.

The shoes start at $695 for a classic suede or patent leather style, with embellished versions costing several hundred dollars more. Apart from her BB pumps, Melania is also fond of Christian Louboutin’s luxe stilettos, favoring the So Kate style.

