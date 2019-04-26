Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Is the Birthday Gift Melania Trump Would Really Love

By Ella Chochrek
President Trump meets Korean President Moon Jae-in at White House, Washington, USA – 11 Apr 2019
If President Donald Trump is still looking for a gift to get wife Melania, a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB pumps might be the safest choice.

The first lady, who turns 49 on Friday, is a big fan of the the London-based designer’s classic pump, frequently stepping out in the style. She owns BB pumps in plenty of different colorways — from classic black to daring animal prints and stripes.

melania trump, manolo blahnik bb pumps, lk bennett dress, Mar-A Lago
Melania Trump wearing a patterned L.K. Bennett dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
melania trump, orange snakeskin pumps
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s vibrant orange Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

With its pointed silhouette and foot-flattering low sides, the BB pump is favored by celebrities like Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The shoe was named after actress Brigitte Bardot, whose glamour inspired Blahnik. It celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2018.

melania trump, pink pumps, Cedric Charlier Pink Coat, valentine's day
Melania Trump greats a child at a hospital on Valentine’s Day while sporting a pink Cedric Charlier coat and matching Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
melania trump, manolo blahnik bb pumps, celebrity style
A closer look at Melania Trump’s BB pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The president infamously forgot to give Melania a gift last year — in an interview with “Fox & Friends,” he said he’d been “very busy to be running out looking for presents” — but it’s not too late to pick up a pair of heels (or to send an aide out shopping).

melania trump, martin grant, candy cane stilettos
Melania Trump wears candy cane-striped Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
candy cane shoes, melania trump
A close-up look at Melania Trump’s candy cane-striped Manolos.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes start at $695 for a classic suede or patent leather style, with embellished versions costing several hundred dollars more. Apart from her BB pumps, Melania is also fond of Christian Louboutin’s luxe stilettos, favoring the So Kate style.

Click through the gallery to see more times Melania Trump stepped out in Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Watch the video below to see more stars who love Manolo Blahnik’s shoes.

