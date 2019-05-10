Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Talks Online Safety in Vibrant Power Pumps & Cocktail Dress With Microsoft’s President

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Melania Trump
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
Melania Trump’s 2018 Shoe Style
View Gallery 55 Images

After celebrating the one-year anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign Tuesday, Melania Trump sat down with the president of Microsoft to discuss online safety.

“A productive meeting today with Microsoft’s President Brad Smith. #BeBest will continue the discussion about online safety for our children,” the first lady captioned an Instagram post yesterday. Two photos show the 49-year-old former model wearing a black and white sleeveless dress with a pair of vibrant blue pumps.

The first lady looks to be sporting the same dark blue suede hue as Christian Louboutin’s Corneille stilettos, which retail at just under $700. On many occasions, she has shown a preference for Louboutin’s So Kate style and its sharp, pointy profile set on a 4.7-inch heel ($695). On Tuesday, Trump appeared in the White House’s Rose Garden in a pair of soaring nude ankle-strap pumps with a denim Emilia Wickstead frock.

melania trump, emilia wickstead Ellen belted denim midi dress, be best campaign anniversary, christian louboutin nude leather ankle-strap pumps
Melania Trump wearing nude ankle-strap Louboutin pumps at the anniversary for her “Be Best” campaign on May 7.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Related

Melania Trump Marks First Year of 'Be Best' Campaign in $1,200 Denim Dress and Strappy Louboutins

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Both Wear Heels With Glittery, Silver Finish at Met Gala 2019

Gwen Stefani Looks Like a Bejeweled Fantasy in Fishnets and Louboutins

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Melania Trump’s shoe style.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Meek Mill’s cover shoot with FN.

Want more?

Melania Trump Marks First Year of ‘Be Best’ Campaign in $1,200 Denim Dress and Strappy Louboutins

Melania Trump’s Floral Heels, Nature-Green Dress Nail Spring Style on National Day of Prayer

Melania Trump Looks Chic in White-Hot Dress & Metallic Pumps on 49th Birthday

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad