Melania Trump Talks Online Safety in Vibrant Power Pumps & Cocktail Dress With Microsoft’s President

After celebrating the one-year anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign Tuesday, Melania Trump sat down with the president of Microsoft to discuss online safety.

“A productive meeting today with Microsoft’s President Brad Smith. #BeBest will continue the discussion about online safety for our children,” the first lady captioned an Instagram post yesterday. Two photos show the 49-year-old former model wearing a black and white sleeveless dress with a pair of vibrant blue pumps.

The first lady looks to be sporting the same dark blue suede hue as Christian Louboutin’s Corneille stilettos, which retail at just under $700. On many occasions, she has shown a preference for Louboutin’s So Kate style and its sharp, pointy profile set on a 4.7-inch heel ($695). On Tuesday, Trump appeared in the White House’s Rose Garden in a pair of soaring nude ankle-strap pumps with a denim Emilia Wickstead frock.

Melania Trump wearing nude ankle-strap Louboutin pumps at the anniversary for her “Be Best” campaign on May 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

