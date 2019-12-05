Melania Trump Jets Back to the White House in Soaring Knee-High Boots

Melania Trump arrived back at the White House yesterday following a trip to London.

The first lady sported a classic-chic ensemble for her return. She layered a black-and-white houndstooth Alexander McQueen coat over a black dress.

President Donald Trump and wife Melania touch down in Maryland Dec. 4 following a trip to London. CREDIT: Kevin Wolf/Shutterstock

For shoes, Trump selected black knee-high boots with an almond toe and stiletto heel. The shoes appeared to be fabricated in suede and featured a zipper at the side for easy pull-on, pull-off.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the White House lawn, Dec. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s black suede boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While black boots are a staple of winter style, Trump hit on a major fall ’19 trend with her pair. The knee-high length is trending this autumn, having reemerged after several seasons dominated by thigh-highs and ankle boots.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the White House lawn, Dec. 4. CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock

Although the designer of the boots is unknown, the first lady has a penchant for two shoe styles: Manolo Blahnik’s BB and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. Both silhouettes are classic, pointed-toe pumps set on sky-high stiletto heels.

For a visit to Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, the former model wore a mustard-colored Valentino cape layered over a long-sleeved purple dress. She went with her go-to So Kate pumps that day, choosing a violet pair to match her dress sleeves.

Melania and Donald Trump pose for photos at Buckingham Palace, Dec. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

It’s rare for Trump to be spotted in anything but heels, but she has mixed in several flat shoes over the years, such as Zara loafers, Converse sneakers and Louboutin ballet flats.

Click through the gallery to see how Melania Trump’s style has evolved.

Want more?

Melania Trump Wears a Checked Coat & Power Pumps With a London Children’s Choir

Melania Trump’s Red Coat Matches the Soles of Her Louboutins for Arrival in London

Melania Trump Puts the Final Touches on the White House Christmas Decor in Soaring Stilettos