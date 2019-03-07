Melania Trump Greets Czech Republic’s First Lady in Sold-Out Coat Dress and Louboutins

Melania Trump made a stylish appearance to greet the Czech Republic Prime Minister, Andrej Babiš, and his wife, Monika Babišová, at the White House on Thursday.

With the president in tow, FLOTUS showed off her chic look as the foursome posed for photos before sitting down for a discussion in the Oval Office. The 48-year-old former model donned a dark green leather double-breasted coat dress by Alexa Chung that was cinched at the waist with a belt. The dress is sold out on Net-a-porter.com, but retails for $1,585.

(L-R): Melania and Donald Trump pose with the prime minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, and his wife, Monika Babišová. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the first lady reached for her go-to favorite style of Louboutins. She sported a pair of sleek brown suede So Kate pumps, boasting a timeless pointy-toe silhouette and a sky-high stiletto heel. The popular design retails for $725.

A rear view of Melania Trump (R) showing off a pair of brown suede Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her 44-year-old counterpart wore a glamorous purple patterned coat with pink fur-trimmed sleeves and a belted waist paired with blush-toned croc-embossed pumps. Once inside, she removed her jacket to reveal a white dress with cut-out sleeves.

(L-R): Monika Babišová, Andrej Babiš, Donald Trump and Melania Trump. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Melania Trump’s shoe style, flip through the gallery.

Want more?

Melania Trump Takes Las Vegas in Spike Heels and the Chicest Dress

Melania Trump Suits Up in Max Mara With Super-High Heels for Meeting With Rachel Roy