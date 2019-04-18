Melania Trump Visits Troops in Her Favorite Super-High Heels and a Belted Blazer

Melania Trump stepped out in style on Monday for a visit with the troops of Ft. Bragg in North Carolina.

Joined by second lady Karen Pence, the former model arrived wearing a familiar silhouette — a tailored blazer, fitted trousers cut above the ankle and soaring stilettos.

Trump’s belted cotton-blend drill blazer from Alexa Chung’s “Arrivals and Departures” spring ’19 collection ($895) was completed by Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. The heels are designed with a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are the most flattering footwear silhouettes because they help lengthen the appearance of legs. Blahnik’s BB pumps come in several colors and fabrications, and they cost around $625. She’s also a fan of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, which have a similar profile.

On her Instagram page, Trump shared photos from the visit and wrote: “Great visit yesterday to @FtBraggNC with Second Lady Karen Pence and @secretary_of_the_army Dr. Mark T. Esper. The United States Military is a national treasure and I am so grateful to all the hard working men, women and families who serve our great nation. Thank you!”

