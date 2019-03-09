Melania Trump Nails Casual-Chic in Cult Classic Sneakers and Military-Style Jacket

First lady Melania Trump joins United States President Donald J. Trump as he departs the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Despite her obvious love of high heels, Melania Trump has proven her closet is no stranger to sneakers — which includes Converse Chuck Taylors and Adidas Stan Smiths. And during her latest outing, she opted for the comfy look once again.

On Friday, the first lady departed the White House in a pair of Adidas Superstar sneakers, complete with burgundy-colored side stripes and heel tab. She coordinated her rouge-embellished kicks (which although currently sold out on most sites, are available in a similar bright red version) with a pair of matching skinny jeans and double-breasted peacoat.

First lady Melania Trump wears Adidas Superstar sneakers while departing the White House. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

FLOTUS was accompanied by President Donald Trump and son, Barron, who were en route to Alabama to honor those who lost their lives during the tornados that swept the state this week. After their visit, the trio will continue on to Florida to spend the weekend at the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

First lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump join United States President Donald J. Trump as he departs the White House on Friday. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Alternatively, the first lady opted for a slightly more formal look while greeting the Czech Republic Prime Minister, Andrej Babiš, and his wife, Monika Babišová, at the White House on Thursday. The 48-year-old former model donned a dark green leather coat dress by Alexa Chung that was cinched at the waist with a belt. For footwear, she reached for her go-to brown suede Louboutin pumps ($725), which feature a sleek pointed toe and sky-high stiletto heel.

