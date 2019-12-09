Melania Trump’s Best Shoe Style of 2019

Over three years as first lady, Melania Trump has homed in on a distinct style sensibility — and it includes lots of stilettos.

Trump is a particularly big fan of two classic, pointed-toe pumps: Manolo Blahnik’s BB and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate. She owns each silhouette in a wide range of colorways and fabrications, often matching them to her dresses for smartly coordinated looks.

Melania Trump in a black coat and black Manolo Blahnik BB pumps en route from Washington, D.C. to Alabama in November. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sometimes, Trump takes the coordination a step further — choosing completely monochromatic outfits. She took on the monochrome trend in February, when she wore head-to-toe pale pink with BB pumps at a children’s hospital in Bethesda, Md.

Melania Trump greats a child at a hospital on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, while sporting a pink Cedric Charlier coat and matching Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to her beloved So Kate pumps, Trump has been spotted in several other Christian Louboutin silhouettes over the course of the year. The stiletto lover has ditched her usual heels for sensible flats several times, including Louboutin’s Ballalla ($575 on Nordstrom.com).

Melania Trump wearing a white dress with Louboutin Ballalla flats at the G7 Summit on Aug. 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While both Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin come at designer prices — the BB costs $625 and up on Nordstrom.com, while the So Kate will set you back $695 at Saksfifthavenue.com — Trump has occasionally mixed more affordable shoes into her wardrobe.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps alongside son Barron in Nike sneakers in August 2019. CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/Shutterstock

En route to Alabama from the White House in March, Trump wore maroon J Brand jeans and white Adidas Superstar sneakers with matching stripes. The cult-classic kicks sell for just $80 on Adidas.com.

First lady Melania Trump wears Adidas Superstar sneakers en route from the White House to Alabama in March 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

The former model opted for an even more budget-friendly pair of shoes in November, choosing $50 Zara snake-print loafers at the Red Cross headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump wears Zara loafers at American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady has also worn styles from Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and Roger Vivier.

