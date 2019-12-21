Melania Trump Rocks Festive Croc Pumps + Ivanka Trump Chooses Slouchy Boots at Maryland Military Base

The Trumps brought the family together for a signing ceremony in Maryland yesterday before heading south for the holidays.

President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka, attended his signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Joint Base Andrews in Suitland, Maryland. The family was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

For the event, Melania sported an all-tan ensemble consisting of a wrapped trench coat, a high-neck sweater and tailored pants, while Ivanka wore a cream coat with oversized front buttons and structured shoulders.

For footwear, Ivanka had on a set of knee-high slouchy tan leather boots with a pointed toe and a block heel. (She wore a similar pair on Tuesday at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.)

Her mother went for a pop of color with her shoes and her bag; the first lady headed to the base with her son, Baron, who towered over his parents.

Melania wore a set of pointed-toe pumps with a low vamp and a tall thin heel, all covered in croc-embossed red patent leather. She matched the festive heels to a similarly textured square handbag.

After President Trump signed the $738 billion defense bill, the family jetted off to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida to head to his Mar-A-Lago property where they will spend Christmas.

