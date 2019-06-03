Melania Trump Arrives at Buckingham Palace In Navy Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Melania Trump and Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on June 3.

After touching down in a Burberry pussy-bow blouse Monday morning, Melania Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace sporting some of her favorite labels.

The 49-year-old first lady wore a custom white and navy Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a matching Hervé Pierre hat to greet Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Followers of Melania’s style are comparing the look to Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in the iconic film, “My Fair Lady.”

Melania Trump posing with Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first lady styled the long-sleeved design featuring a navy collar and belt with a pair of classic navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, which retail for $665. The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a white ensemble with neutral two-toned heels for the occasion. Meanwhile, the Queen looked lovely in a greenish-blue look complete with her signature black leather horsebit loafers.

Melania Trump holds onto her Hervé Pierre hat while chatting with the Queen outside Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Melania Trump wearing pointy navy blue suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Here is the sketch of the hat, courtesy of Hervé Pierre: pic.twitter.com/v8MzORMmtX — White House Fashion (@WhiteHouse_Fash) June 3, 2019

Why is Melania Trump dressed like Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady? pic.twitter.com/2Wlxgh375p — Tósìn (@DameTosin) June 3, 2019

