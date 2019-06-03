Melania Trump Arrives at Buckingham Palace In Navy Manolo Blahnik Pumps

After touching down in a Burberry pussy-bow blouse Monday morning, Melania Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace sporting some of her favorite labels.
The 49-year-old first lady wore a custom white and navy Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a matching Hervé Pierre hat to greet Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Followers of Melania’s style are comparing the look to Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in the iconic film, “My Fair Lady.”
The first lady styled the long-sleeved design featuring a navy collar and belt with a pair of classic navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, which retail for $665. The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a white ensemble with neutral two-toned heels for the occasion. Meanwhile, the Queen looked lovely in a greenish-blue look complete with her signature black leather horsebit loafers.
