Meghan Markle Fell in Love With This Moroccan Shoe Label That’s Empowering Women

Meghan Markle’s wardrobe is one of the most discussed in the world, so anything she wears or buys is bound to generate buzz.

And Moroccan label Zyne Shoes is the latest brand to feel the “Meghan Markle effect” after meeting with the former actress and Prince Harry in Rabat yesterday.

Meghan Markle meeting the Zyne co-founders. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zyne

The duo met with Zyne at an event for notable Moroccan entrepreneurs — and were impressed with the company’s vision. Zyne focuses on empowering women by employing local craftspeople to create its slippers.

“It was a privilege to be able to present our vision to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, It was such an honor to be front of them to introduce how we work with our women and highlight their work,” Zyne co-founder Laura Pujol told FN. “They loved the designs and the fact that we work with women in underserved communities … The meeting has of course affected our brand and business awareness in a very positive way, and we can’t wait to see what is to follow.”

Some of Zyne’s wholesale partners include Level Shoes, Moda Operandi, Lane Crawford and Bergdorf Goodman.

Meghan Markle checking out styles at the Zyne booth. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zyne

While Markle was clad in Manolo Blahnik heels for her visit with the Zyne founders, there’s a good chance she’ll be seen in footwear from the brand soon — she purchased two styles on her trip.

Her choices were the Bondi and the El Nido, two elegant kitten heels with cut-out detailing.

Zyne Bondi CREDIT: Courtesy of Zyne

Zyne El Nido CREDIT: Courtesy of Zyne

