Meghan Markle Wears $120 Espadrille Wedges & Printed Wrap Dress in Cape Town

Meghan Markle is back from maternity leave — and on royal duty in Cape Town, South Africa.

For her first post-baby stop, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, wore a chic black-and-white look, complete with affordable wedges she’s worn before.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Markle sported a printed maxi wrap dress by Maya Miko, made of sustainable cotton sourced in Malawi and sewn by craftspeople there.

For footwear, the Northwestern University alum went with Castañer’s Carina espadrille wedges. The Carina has a black canvas upper, a 3-inch wedge heel and a ribbon tie detail at the ankle. It’s available to purchase on Net-a-Porter.com for just $120.

Castañer’s Carina espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Castañer is an old favorite of Markle’s. The Spanish label’s espadrille wedges made two appearances during a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji last October, while Markle was pregnant with son Archie. For a visit to the University of Fiji, the royal teamed the shoes with a floral-print Figue Frederica dress.

Meghan Markle wears Castañer’s Carina espadrille wedges in Fiji in October 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle has developed a reputation for recycling favored clothing and footwear. Her go-to shoe brands include Tamara Mellon, Sarah Flint and Manolo Blahnik.

Meanwhile, husband Prince Harry wore a button-down shirt, dark pants and gum-soled, beige sneakers for their outing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Cape Town, South Africa. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see 11 times Meghan Markle selected flats or sneakers over high heels.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Stuns in Valentino at Designer Misha Nonoo’s Wedding in Rome

Meghan Markle Launches Smart Works Fashion Line Wearing Designs She Helped Create

How I Did It: Two Female Execs Turn an ‘A-Ha Moment’ Into Meghan Markle-Approved Slippers