Meghan Markle Shows Us the Chicest Way to Wear Jeans and Pumps

Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave on Thursday to cheer on her tennis champ pal, Serena Williams, at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Sussex — who welcomed her first child, Archie, with husband Prince Harry on May 6 — was photographed with a couple girlfriends in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

For the occasion, she wore a black scoop-neck shirt under a white pinstriped blazer by L’Agence and her favorite dark-wash skinny jeans courtesy of Outland Denim.

Meghan Markle is spotted at Wimbledon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former actress completed her chic look with a pair of classic pointed-toe suede pumps in black, which appear to be from one of her favorite footwear designers, Manolo Blahnik.

She accessorized with a Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat as well as an 18-karat yellow gold “A” necklace from Jennifer Meyer — a likely nod to her son. She also wore Pippa Small’s Nosheen stud earrings in gold and Finlay London’s Henrietta sunglasses.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle was joined at the event by good friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth — both opting for warm weather dresses.

Williams ended up beating Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan, advancing 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round.

Meghan Markle watches Serena Williams with girlfriends at Wimbledon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch FN’s interview with Manolo Blahnik, who reveals what it’s like to work with Rihanna.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Achieves Flawless Legs With These High-Tech Nude Tights

Meghan Markle Wears Aquazzura Flats for Surprise Appearance at Yankees Game in London

Father’s Day Tributes From Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump and More Celebrities