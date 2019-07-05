Meghan Markle Shows Us the Chicest Way to Wear Jeans and Pumps

Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave on Thursday to cheer on her tennis champ pal, Serena Williams, at Wimbledon.
The Duchess of Sussex — who welcomed her first child, Archie, with husband Prince Harry on May 6 — was photographed with a couple girlfriends in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
For the occasion, she wore a black scoop-neck shirt under a white pinstriped blazer by L’Agence and her favorite dark-wash skinny jeans courtesy of Outland Denim.
The former actress completed her chic look with a pair of classic pointed-toe suede pumps in black, which appear to be from one of her favorite footwear designers, Manolo Blahnik.
She accessorized with a Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat as well as an 18-karat yellow gold “A” necklace from Jennifer Meyer — a likely nod to her son. She also wore Pippa Small’s Nosheen stud earrings in gold and Finlay London’s Henrietta sunglasses.
Markle was joined at the event by good friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth — both opting for warm weather dresses.
Williams ended up beating Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan, advancing 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round.
