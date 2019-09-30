Meghan Markle’s Entire Outfit Costs Just $300 — and Looks Comfy-Chic — in South Africa

Meghan Markle may be royalty, but she’s still a fan of a good deal.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit retailing for just $300 — dress and shoes included — today in Johannesburg as she visited Sneakers 4 Change, an organization that collects and donates shoes.

Meghan Markle visits Sneakers 4 Change in Johannesburg on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle sported a button-front Wilfred dress. The navy blue dress features a tie around the waist and a pebbled texture; it’s available to shop on Aritzia.com for $148.

For footwear, the former “Suits” star selected red flats that added a colorful pop to her ensemble. Called the Editor slingback, the shoe has a sharp, pointy toe and a low vamp. The shoes sell on Everlane.com for $155.

While Markle often wears high heels — styles from Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura are among her favorites — she’s sported flats several times on her current tour of Africa.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex visits Sneakers 4 Change on Sept. 30. CREDIT: @SussexRoyal/Shutterstock

On Sept. 24, the duchess wore two looks featuring flats. First, she stepped out in a jean jacket and Brother Vellies woven leather huaraches on the beach with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town, South Africa on Sept. 24. CREDIT: CHRIS JACKSON/Shutterstock

The royal’s second look featured a pair of pointy-toed, oatmeal-colored flats from Sam Edelman. Like her Everlane flats, the shoes are accessibly priced, retailing for just $100 on Samedelman.com.

Meghan Markle wears Sam Edelman flats out with Prince Harry on Sept. 24 in Cape Town. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see all of Meghan Markle’s looks from her royal tour of Africa.

Want more?

After Meghan Markle Wore Brother Vellies’ Huaraches, Here’s How Mexico’s Artisans Will Benefit

Meghan Markle Dresses Baby Archie in $19 H&M Outfit That Comes With a Special Message

Meghan Markle & Baby Archie Meet Desmond Tutu — and She’s Wearing Her Go-To Pumps