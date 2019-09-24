Meghan Markle Wears Braided Flats & Denim on the Beach in South Africa

Even when she’s just wearing denim and flats, Meghan Markle knows how to put together a stylish look.

The Duchess of Sussex dressed down today for a visit to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.

Markle sported a Madewell denim jacket with a J.Crew button-down and black skinny jeans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s Brother Vellies shoes. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, the former “Suits” star went with flats from Brother Vellies. She selected a woven brown leather sandal made in Michoacán, México. The shoe is available on the brand’s site for just under $200.

Brother Vellies huaraches. CREDIT: Brother Vellies

Founded by Aurora James and based in New York, Brother Vellies was a fitting choice for Markle’s royal tour of Africa. James aims to widen the reach of African footwear with the brand — while also employing artisans across the continent.

“I think that working with artisans across Africa has been really grounding for me because it does make me understand the scale of the issues that I’m having,” James told FN.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town, South Africa. CREDIT: CHRIS JACKSON/Shutterstock

Markle completed her look with a Madewell canvas tote bag ($78 on Shopbop.com) and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

The Northwestern alum has worn Brother Vellies before. She selected the same huaraches in July on a casual outing to a polo match in Wokingham, U.K. alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle sitting down on the beach in Cape Town, South Africa on Sept. 24. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more time Meghan Markle wore flats.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Wears $120 Espadrille Wedges & Printed Wrap Dress in Cape Town

Meghan Markle Recycles Blue Shift Dress & Affordable Wedges on Cape Town Trip

Meghan Markle Launches Smart Works Fashion Line Wearing Designs She Helped Create